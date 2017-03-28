Bob's 10 p.m. Tuesday Forecast March 28, 2017

The next upper level low will move across Texas from the west on Wednesday, and ongoing severe storms over West Texas will shift eastward into our part of the state. There is a threat of damaging winds, large hail and possible tornadoes Wednesday afterno

KAGS 10:24 PM. CDT March 28, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories