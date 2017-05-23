Bob's 10 p.m. Tuesday forecast May 23, 2017
The next two days look very nice with sunny skies and lower humidity. Temperatures will start out cool Wednesday morning, and the afternoon high will be below average. However, Thursday's high will be much warmer as high pressure moves off to our east.
KAGS 10:24 PM. CDT May 23, 2017
