Bob's 10 p.m. Tuesday forecast May 9, 2017
We will have warm and humid conditions through Thursday with the best rain chances ahead of the front Thursday and Thursday night. The front is not a strong one, and the main effect will be lower humidity Friday through the weekend as daytime highs conti
KAGS 10:30 PM. CDT May 09, 2017
