Bob's 10 p.m. Tuesday forecast November 7, 2017

The cold front has made it through the Brazos Valley, and cooler Canadian air will work into the region overnight and Wednesday. An upper level disturbance lagging behind the front could produce showers Wednesday, and the clouds and rain will hold temper

KAGS 10:22 PM. CST November 07, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories