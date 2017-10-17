Bob's 10 p.m. Tuesday forecast October 17, 2017
High pressure will move to our east Wednesday causing winds to become southeasterly. That will lead to warmer and more humid weather beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday night. Our next cold front is expected to move through on Sunday wit
KAGS 10:18 PM. CDT October 17, 2017
