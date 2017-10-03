Bob's 10 p.m. Tuesday forecast October 3, 2017
The gulf moisture over the Brazos Valley will shift to our west on Wednesday as high pressure builds in from the northeast. Rain chances will drop out of the picture, and humidity levels will also drop as we head toward the weekend.
KAGS 10:21 PM. CDT October 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Two people dead after shooting in Castle HeightsOct. 3, 2017, 11:37 p.m.
-
The victims of the Las Vegas shootingOct. 2, 2017, 11:31 a.m.
-
More than $7 million raised for Vegas shooting victimsOct. 2, 2017, 11:10 a.m.