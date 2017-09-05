Bob's 10 p.m. Tuesday forecast, September 5, 2017
A cold front moving through the Brazos Valley this evening could trigger widely scattered showers or thunderstorms. The front will clear the area with slightly cooler and drier air filtering in by early Wednesday morning.
KAGS 10:20 PM. CDT September 05, 2017
