Bob's 10 p.m. Wednesday forecast April 26, 2017
The high moves quickly to our east on Thursday allowing southerly winds to return, and that means warmer and more humid weather back by Friday. Over the weekend, another cold front and upper level system will move across from the west.
KAGS 10:48 PM. CDT April 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Avery Wright: Stepping out from behind the maskApr 26, 2017, 6:39 p.m.
-
TxDOT researches solutions to busy intersectionApr 26, 2017, 10:38 p.m.
-
Kirk Merritt Removed from Texas A&M Football TeamApr 26, 2017, 6:34 p.m.