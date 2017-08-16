Bob's 10 p.m. Wednesday forecast August 16, 2017

There appears to be little change in our weather through the weekend as high pressure stays put over Texas and the Gulf Coast. The high will block any fronts or disturbances from making it into our area, keeping the Brazos Valley hot and dry through Sund

KAGS 10:23 PM. CDT August 16, 2017

