Bob's 10 p.m. Wednesday Forecast February 1, 2017

A weak cold front will slide across the Brazos Valley early Thursday and put a dent in the unseasonably warm temperatures we've seen this week. Highs will be about 15 degrees cooler than the past few days, and there won't be as much sunshine to warm us u

KAGS 10:56 PM. CST February 01, 2017

