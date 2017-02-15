Bob's 10 p.m. Wednesday Forecast February 15, 2017
We'll have another chilly night with high pressure settling over the Brazos Valley, then a warming trend gets under way Thursday afternoon and continues through the weekend. Sunshine will grace the skies again Thursday, but a fast-moving upper level dist
KAGS 10:32 PM. CST February 15, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family, loved ones remember Zuzu Verk
-
What's it like to be an Aggie Spirit bus driver
-
Letter writing campaign opposing Texas Senate Bill 6
-
Mother seriously hurt while protecting kids
-
Iola Rolls Past Milano into Area Round
-
Texas A&M student dies in traffic accident
-
TAMU Hiring Freeze
-
BISD Interim Superintendent to Speak to Media
-
Mom convicted of voter fraud talks from jail
-
Bryan Shuts Out Rudder 2-0
More Stories
-
Reward offered for wanted fugitive from BryanFeb 15, 2017, 3:09 p.m.
-
'Day Without Immigrants' planned for ThursdayFeb 15, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
-
Texas A&M student killed in overnight wreck in BryanFeb 15, 2017, 3:32 p.m.