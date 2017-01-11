Bob's 10 p.m. Wednesday Forecast, January 11, 2017

A cold front will move into North Texas Thursday afternoon, but it will stall just south of the Red River with warm air remaining in place over much of the state. Southerly winds will keep moisture flowing in from the gulf, and that will lead to low rain

KAGS 10:27 PM. CST January 11, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories