Bob's 10 p.m. Wednesday Forecast January 18, 2017
A cool, damp night is in store for the Brazos Valley with fog and drizzle, and more showers are possible as an upper level low moves across. Rain chances drop lower Thursday and Friday, but lingering low level moisture could lead to patchy fog each morni
KAGS 10:25 PM. CST January 18, 2017
