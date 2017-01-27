Bob's 6 p.m. Friday Forecast January 27, 2017
A reinforcing surge of cold, dry air will reach the Brazos Valley on Saturday keeping the status quo through the weekend. Southerly winds return Monday afternoon ushering in a warming trend with high temperatures topping 70� by the middle of the week.
KAGS 6:28 PM. CST January 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Health care provider wanted in beating
-
'Can you hear me' phone scam
-
Witherwax Resigns from Post at Anderson-Shiro
-
Trevor Knight to compete in Skills Challenge
-
Hearne Proud
-
Next step for AMCMS student who brought gun to school
-
Top Careers in America: TAMU offering degrees in top five
-
AMCHS Crossing guard recovering from accident
-
Missing boy safe, Amber Alert canceled
-
David Raffield Headed to Bridgeland High School
More Stories
-
AMCHS crossing guard released from the hospitalJan 27, 2017, 6:33 p.m.
-
La Marque boy back with grandma; Amber Alert canceledJan 26, 2017, 7:35 p.m.
-
Lawsuit claims 52 rapes in 4 years by Baylor…Jan 27, 2017, 5:04 p.m.