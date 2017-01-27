Bob's 6 p.m. Friday Forecast January 27, 2017

A reinforcing surge of cold, dry air will reach the Brazos Valley on Saturday keeping the status quo through the weekend. Southerly winds return Monday afternoon ushering in a warming trend with high temperatures topping 70� by the middle of the week.

KAGS 6:28 PM. CST January 27, 2017

