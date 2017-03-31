Bob's 6 p.m. Friday Forecast March 31, 2017
Warmer temperatures and higher humidity will be with us heading into the weekend as southerly winds return to the region. An upper level low will approach Texas from the west on Saturday producing showers and thunderstorms over western portions of the st
KAGS 6:18 PM. CDT March 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Local resident offers ride share for ChilifestMar 30, 2017, 10:26 p.m.
-
How Friends Will Remember Omar MartinezMar 30, 2017, 7:05 p.m.
-
Bullet Proof Vests For K-9 Unit at Bryan PDMar 29, 2017, 6:28 p.m.