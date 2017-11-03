Bob's 6 p.m. Friday forecast November 3, 2017
High pressure aloft and southerly winds at the surface will make for an unseasonably warm and muggy weekend. Areas of fog are likely overnight into Saturday morning, but some sunshine should break through by afternoon.
KAGS 6:19 PM. CDT November 03, 2017
