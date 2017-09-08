Bob's 6 p.m. Friday forecast September 8, 2017
Brazos Valley weather is looking great for the second weekend in September, perfect for a football game or any other outdoor activity. The dry air mass over the region will stay put through the middle of next week keeping rain out of the forecast.
KAGS 6:25 PM. CDT September 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Shooting at Williamson Park, one deadSep. 8, 2017, 12:53 p.m.
-
CSISD to create a budget for newer busesSep. 8, 2017, 6:21 p.m.
-
Deer crashes into Pre-K classroom with students insideSep. 8, 2017, 5:47 p.m.