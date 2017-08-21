Bob's 6 p.m. Monday forecast August 21, 2017
An upper level low over the Gulf of Mexico will move westward into the Lower Valley this week, and that will help pull tropical moisture associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey into South Texas later this week
KAGS 8:11 PM. CDT August 21, 2017
