Bob's 6 p.m. Monday forecast August 28, 2017
The center of Tropical Storm Harvey has drifted back offshore with some slight restrengthening. Heavy rainfall continues over portions of Southeast Texas, especially the Houston area, that have already experienced catastrophic flooding.
KAGS 8:17 PM. CDT August 28, 2017
