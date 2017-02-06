Bob's 6 p.m. Monday Forecast February 6, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
TAMU Hiring Freeze
-
Super-fans' home a shrine to Dolly Parton
-
Mystery box of slides found
-
Former Bryan Quarterback Charged with Capital Murder
-
Blinn Baseball Sweeps Doubleheader with Frank Phillips
-
Boyfriend of Zuzu Verk arrested
-
Danni Williams Takes on Leadership Role
-
Blinn Softball Splits Double Dip with Odessa College
-
Bail set at $500K for Robert Fabian
-
Salsa for Syria
More Stories
-
Lt. Gov. asks Texas Rangers to help in search for…Feb. 6, 2017, 12:49 p.m.
-
$500K bail set for boyfriend of missing college studentFeb. 6, 2017, 12:20 p.m.
-
WATCH | LeBron James salutes Tom Brady for Super…Feb. 6, 2017, 6:44 a.m.