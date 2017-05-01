Bob's 6 p.m. Monday forecast May 1, 2017
Southerly winds have returned to the region on the back side of the high pressure that brought us the cool, dry weather the past two days. Temperatures will not be as cool tonight, and Tuesday afternoon will be just plain toasty.
KAGS 6:41 PM. CDT May 01, 2017
