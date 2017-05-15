Bob's 6 p.m. Monday forecast May 15, 2017
Southerly winds will pick up this week pumping gulf moisture into the region. That will lead to higher humidity and an increase in clouds in the near-term, and rain chances beginning Wednesday as upper level disturbances move across from the west.
KAGS 7:09 PM. CDT May 15, 2017
