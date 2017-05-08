Bob's 6 p.m. Monday forecast May 8, 2017
It's back to very warm and humid weather this week as southeasterly winds bring gulf moisture into the region, and rain chances will gradually increase as well. The next cold front is expected to arrive Thursday night or early Friday, and our best rain c
KAGS 6:29 PM. CDT May 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Two people in custody for capital murderMay. 8, 2017, 4:21 p.m.
-
Suspect arrested in connection to Valero shootingMay. 8, 2017, 12:06 p.m.
-
Two child sex offenders explain how they picked…Apr 27, 2017, 10:21 p.m.