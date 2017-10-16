Bob's 6 p.m. Monday forecast October 16, 2017
This cool, dry air mass will stay over us through Tuesday night before moving off to the east beginning on Wednesday. Gulf moisture will gradually work back in the latter half of the week, and rain chances return on Friday and continue until the next col
KAGS 6:25 PM. CDT October 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Traffic a growing concern in College StationOct 16, 2017, 7:50 p.m.
-
Bowe Bergdahl pleads guilty to desertion, misbehaviorOct 16, 2017, 5:57 a.m.
-
Bryan man accused of killing 2 brothersOct 12, 2017, 12:17 p.m.