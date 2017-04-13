Bob's 6 p.m. Thursday forecast April 13, 2017
Our current weather pattern should hold through the Easter weekend. There's enough moisture for patchy fog and low clouds during the morning hours, but sunshine should break through each day leading to partly sunny and warm afternoons.
April 13, 2017
