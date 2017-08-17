Bob's 6 p.m. Thursday forecast August 17, 2017
High pressure aloft stays in control of our weather through the weekend keeping things hot with little chance of rain. After that, an upper level trough is forecast to move from the Gulf of Mexico westward across South Texas early next week.
KAGS 6:27 PM. CDT August 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
TAMU students fundraise for first African American statueAug 17, 2017, 7:11 p.m.
-
Live demo of wrong way driving applicationsAug 16, 2017, 5:56 p.m.
-
Allen Academy Rams go back to schoolAug 16, 2017, 9:28 p.m.