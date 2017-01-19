Close Bob's 6 p.m. Thursday forecast January 19, 2017 Clouds were trapped under a temperature inversion on Thursday making it very hard for the sun to break through, but skies are clearing from the west and we should see some sunshine on Friday. KAGS 6:17 PM. CST January 19, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Local law enforcement officer working at inauguration Apps to help keep you safe Blinn Has No Problems with Under Manned Lone Star College More Stories 2017 Presidential Inaugural Schedule of Events Jan. 3, 2017, 5:41 p.m. Inauguration 2017 Guide: Road closures, security,… Jan 13, 2017, 1:46 p.m. ViaSat breaks ground on corporate campus Jan 19, 2017, 5:56 p.m.