Bob's 6 p.m. Thursday Forecast January 5, 2017
The strong cold front that moved through the Brazos Valley Thursday afternoon will usher in some very cold arctic air. Prepare for freezing temperatures as early as Friday morning, and a hard freeze both Friday and Saturday nights.
KAGS 7:26 PM. CST January 05, 2017
