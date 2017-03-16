Bob's 6 p.m. Thursday Forecast March 16, 2017

Moisture levels are increasing over the Brazos Valley, but only enough for the low cloud cover we have seen and a slight chance of a shower. Temperatures will be warmer through the weekend as sunshine breaks through the morning clouds for some decent wea

KAGS 6:27 PM. CDT March 16, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories