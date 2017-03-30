Bob's 6 p.m. Thursday Forecast March 30, 2017
After another cool night, high pressure moves to our east Friday with southerly winds bringing warmer and more moist air back to the region. The weekend should begin on a dry note, but rain chances enter the picture as early as Saturday afternoon.
KAGS 8:06 PM. CDT March 30, 2017
