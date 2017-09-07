Bob's 6 p.m. Thursday forecast September 7, 2017
The dry air mass currently over Texas will stay with us through the middle of next week as Hurricane Irma impacts the southeastern states. Humidity levels will remain on the low side, and rain chances are virtually nil through at least next Thursday.
KAGS 6:20 PM. CDT September 07, 2017
