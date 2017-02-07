Bob's 6 p.m. Tuesday Forecast February 7, 2017

Tuesday's high temperature of 85� broke the old record of 83� set in 1999. Wednesday's record 82� is likely to be eclipsed as well. A weak cold front will arrive Wednesday evening followed by more seasonable weather on Thursday and Friday.

KAGS 7:04 PM. CST February 07, 2017

