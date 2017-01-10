Bob's 6 p.m. Tuesday Forecast January 10, 2017
Temperatures will stay above average as southerly winds continue and the next cold front fails to make it this far south. Moisture levels gradually increase leading to more cloud cover and slight rain chances working in Thursday and Friday.
KAGS 6:29 PM. CST January 10, 2017
