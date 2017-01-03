Bob's 6 p.m. Tuesday Forecast January 3, 2017
Northerly winds are blowing over the Brazos Valley behind a cold front that moved across the region Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will drop quickly overnight, and Wednesday's high will be about 20 degrees cooler than Tuesday.
KAGS 6:21 PM. CST January 03, 2017
