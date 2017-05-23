Bob's 6 p.m. Tuesday forecast May 23, 2017

We have a risk of severe weather over the next couple of hours here in the Brazos Valley. The primary threats are large hail and strong winds. A cold front is sweeping across the region along with the shower activity and will push the storms out of the

KAGS 6:27 PM. CDT May 23, 2017

