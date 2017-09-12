Bob's 6 p.m. Tuesday forecast September 12, 2017

Temperatures will be on the pleasant side again tonight, but warmer and more humid weather is on the way the rest of the week and through the upcoming weekend. Southerly winds will return to the Brazos Valley by Thursday, and that will lead to higher hum

KAGS 6:51 PM. CDT September 12, 2017

