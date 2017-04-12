Bob's 6 p.m. Wednesday Forecast April 12, 2017
Rain chances will be lower through Saturday with no upper level disturbances or fronts expected to affect our area. There is enough low level moisture for patchy fog in the early morning hours, and perhaps an isolated shower.
KAGS 6:40 PM. CDT April 12, 2017
