Bob's 6 p.m. Wednesday Forecast March 22, 2017
Our weather stays quiet through Thursday, but Mother Nature may make some noise on Friday. Thunderstorms appear likely Friday afternoon, and some could become strong to severe with damaging winds being the primary threat.
KAGS 6:51 PM. CDT March 22, 2017
