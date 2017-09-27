Bob's 6 p.m. Wednesday forecast September 27, 2017
A weak cold front will move slowly southward across the region late Thursday with rain chances increasing along and ahead of the front Thursday afternoon. Rain chances will linger following the front on Friday, but the weekend looks rain-free. Drier and
KAGS 6:51 PM. CDT September 27, 2017
