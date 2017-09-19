Bob's Tuesday 6 p.m. forecast September 19, 2017
Category 5 Hurricane Maria is battering the northeast Caribbean while Hurricane Jose continues to spin around off the East Coast. There are no tropical threats to Texas right now, but we do have a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.
KAGS 6:29 PM. CDT September 19, 2017
