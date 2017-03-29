Bob's Wednesday 6 p.m. Forecast March 29, 2017

The threat of severe weather has shifted east of the Brazos Valley as drier air begins to filter in from the west. A cold front will move through overnight bringing temperatures down to near average for the next 36 hours before things warm back up Friday

KAGS 6:23 PM. CDT March 29, 2017

