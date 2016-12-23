College Station Local Forecast

A WARM & HUMID HOLIDAY WEEKEND....

Southerly winds will bring warm, moist gulf air to the region over the Christmas weekend. Without any major disturbances or fronts expected over the weekend, rain chances will be low, but not out of the question. Rain chances will be higher on Monday as a cold front approaches, and some thunderstorms will be possible as well. The first front will be weak and could stall over South Texas, but a stronger cold front is expected to arrive later in the week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and a 40% chance of showers. Low 65°. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. High 74°. Winds S 10-15 mph.

Christmas Eve: Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low 65°. Winds S 10-15 mph.

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 30% chance of showers. High 78°. Winds S 10-20 mph.

