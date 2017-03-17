Weather with Bob French
The weekend weather looks pretty good over the Brazos Valley as high pressure builds in the upper levels. That will give us warm and generally dry conditions through the middle of next week. However, there is enough low level moisture for patchy fog dur
KAGS 10:21 PM. CDT March 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Man robbed at gunpoint at NorthgateMar 17, 2017, 11:54 a.m.
-
Let's #VerifyThis: Do we need the death penalty?Mar 17, 2017, 3:33 p.m.
-
Messina Hof celebrates 40 years of Texas winemakingMar 17, 2017, 10:28 p.m.