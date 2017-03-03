Zac's 10 p.m. Friday Forecast March 3, 2017

The high pressure system that allowed for dry and nice weather the last several days is moving east. In it's place is an upper level trough that will bring the chance for rain over the weekend. Widespread showers are expected Saturday afternoon through, a

KAGS 10:25 PM. CST March 03, 2017

