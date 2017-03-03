Zac's 10 p.m. Friday Forecast March 3, 2017
The high pressure system that allowed for dry and nice weather the last several days is moving east. In it's place is an upper level trough that will bring the chance for rain over the weekend. Widespread showers are expected Saturday afternoon through, a
KAGS 10:25 PM. CST March 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Aggie 'Rokerthon' invitation video goes viral
-
Teague ISD bus Accident
-
Hearing for Hearne City Councilman
-
Female warden prepares women for life after prison
-
Gator walks with fish in his mouth on golf course
-
Texas Independence Day
-
HPD: 3rd victim in murder and kidnapping case
-
Can you defend yourself?
-
The Lil Wranglers Dance team ready to set a record
-
Aggie Corps of Cadets Mourn for cadet killed
More Stories
-
Teague ISD bus involved in crash on I-45 in CentervilleMar. 2, 2017, 3:42 p.m.
-
Suspect indicted in connection to Stripes robberyMar. 2, 2017, 10:14 p.m.
-
Reward offered for wanted Madison County manMar. 1, 2017, 11:47 a.m.