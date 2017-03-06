Zac's 10 p.m. Monday Forecast March 6, 2017

We got a bit of a break from the wet weather Monday following a rainy weekend. Expect breezy condition over the next 24 hours as a cold front works its way into the region, bringing with it a 60% chance showers for thunderstorms.

KAGS 10:21 PM. CST March 06, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories