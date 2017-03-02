Zac's 10 p.m. Thursday Forecast March 2, 2017
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 64.
KAGS 10:21 PM. CST March 02, 2017
