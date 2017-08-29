Fort Hood sending 100 vehicles to help with Harvey relief in Houston

Fort Hood will roll out 100 light medium tactical vehicles at noon Tuesday to assist with Tropical Storm Harvey relief efforts in Houston.

Active duty soldiers will drive the vehicles and provide support, Military Reporter Jillian Angeline confirmed with Fort Hood officials.

The post was already designated as an incident support base by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Channel 6 News confirmed Monday. And, Fort Hood officials said they were working to respond to multiple FEMA requests.

On Saturday, after Hurricane Harvey made landfall, the 106th Rescue Wing from the New York Air National Guard flew to Texas Saturday and staged one C-130 and three Pave Hawk HH-60 helicopters at Robert Gray Army Airfield, which operates next to the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, according to Fort Hood officials. On Monday, the unit began flying search-and-rescue missions to the Houston area. According to Fort Hood, there will eventually be 106 personnel and 24 para-rescue airmen based at the airfield in support of Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

