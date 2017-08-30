Hobby, Bush Airport to reopen today at 4 p.m.

Two people gaze out from an airport terminal at Bush Intercontinental Airport, watching a plane be serviced at a flight line. (Photo by mark peterson/Corbis via Getty Images) (Photo: mark peterson)

HOUSTON -- The Houston Airport System tells KHOU 11 News George Bush Intercontinental and Hobby Airports will resume service Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Those driving to the airports to fly out will need to have a ticket in hand already, however. The airport system warns travelers to call their airlines to check on the status of their flights.

Both airports have been closed since the weekend due to flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey.

At about 1 p.m. Wednesday the airport system confirmed it had only 50 travelers stuck at the airports waiting to get out. Many fliers were able to leave town before the storm thanks to offers from multiple airlines to change their flight plans for free.

