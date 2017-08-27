Hurricane Harvey help: What to do if you're in distress

Whether its high-water rescues or heavy flood threats, there have been numerous reports of people needing immediate assistance in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
Here are some steps emergency officials advise people to take if they need help:
Call 911 in an emergency
You can also reach out to the United States Coast Guard, but officials advise you to stay on the line with 911 if they do not answer immediately.
The Greater Harris County 911 Emergency Network said Sunday evening that all systems were working, however, 911 call centers were experiencing extremely high call volumes.
#Hounews #houstonflood #Houston @houstonchron @galvnews @abc13houston @khou @kprc2 @fox26houston @ktrhnews pic.twitter.com/wzGCQ0oQBQ— GHC 9-1-1 Emergency (@GHC911) August 27, 2017
Call the following numbers if you would like to contact the Coast Guard:
- 281-464-4851
- 281-464-4852
- 281-464-4853
- 281-464-4854
- 281-464-4855
Widening #USCG communications for #Harvey rescue ops in #Houston: Call 281-464-(4851)(4852)(4853)(4854)(4855). Get on roofs. Mark locl w/SOS— U.S. Coast Guard (@uscoastguard) August 27, 2017
Stay at HOME when possible
From the Texas coast to further inland in San Antonio, local officials are warning people to stay off the roads. If you must leave, follow the advice "turn around, don't drown" to avoid low-water crossings.
Do NOT go into your attic, seek safety on the roof
According to the National Weather Service, emergency management officials request that if the highest floor of your home becomes dangerous, get on the roof.
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT HAS REQUESTED: IF HIGHEST FLOOR OF YOUR HOME BECOMES DANGEROUS...GET ON THE ROOF. #houwx #glswx #txwx #Harvey pic.twitter.com/rG3dsdQUxu— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 27, 2017
From there, you are advised to call 911 and stay on the line until you get a response.
Use generators with caution
If you plan to hook up a generator after Harvey, the Texas Fire Marshal released some tips to stay safe:
Hooking up the generator after #Harvey? Stay safe with these tips from @NFPA https://t.co/4BdJgiaCVo pic.twitter.com/kIDVRGW7Fl— TX Fire Marshal (@TXSFMO) August 27, 2017
- Only use a generator outside
- Keep away from vents and windows
- Let it cool before refuel
- Make sure to install carbon monoxide alarms in your home
The National Fire Protection Association also advises people to store generator fuel in a safe place and avoid storing it in living areas.
Avoid standing flood water
Ready.gov advises that flood water may be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines. It may also hide dangerous debris or places where the ground is washed away.
Photograph your hurricane damage
The National Storm Damage Center advises people to take note of damage you can see from the ground on your property and take pictures of any damage. Search online for news stories of the storm hitting your area, so you have proof if it is ever required.
© 2017 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs