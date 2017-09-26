Kingwood woman dies of flesh-eating bacteria after Harvey

KINGWOOD, Texas - A Kingwood woman died of flesh-eating bacteria after Hurricane Harvey, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
Nancy Reed, 77, fell in her home contaminated by flood water and died of necrotizing fasciitis complicating blunt trauma of an upper extremity as a result of an accident, according to the report.
Reed contracted the bacteria after falling and cutting her elbow in her flooded garage after Hurricane Harvey hit Houston.
At least 70 people have died as a result of Hurricane Harvey.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs